Newport bowlers enjoy an excellent day of competition
The annual Hamilton pairs took place at Newport Bowling Club on Saturday.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:53 pm
A good turnout of 16 members took part in the competition on a scorcher of a day in the presence of a large amount of spectators.
Everyone at the green enjoyed a magnificent day's bowls and some excellent scoring.
But there had to be a winner and Dick Hamilton is seen presenting the trophy, which was donated to the club by Dick and his son David Hamilton in 2003, to eventual winners and first time for an all ladies wining pair, Sheila Johnston and Hazel Low.
Runners up were Ricky Todd and Sheila Hart.
The event last year had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic