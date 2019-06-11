Nico endures agonising wait but is glad his bid got over the finishing line

Leading jockey Nico De Boinville was a big winner at the 2019 Coral Scottish Grand National Festival at Ayr Racecourse when he successfully bid for a stunning MG Midget.

And Ayrshire Cancer Support’s #Home4Cancer fundraising drive to create a new centre for people affected by cancer is £10,000 richer thanks to Nico’s determination to own the vintage vehicle.

Ayrshire Cancer Support is the charity partner for Ayr Racecourse and Western House Hotel and the MG Midget was on display at Scotland’s richest race meeting to encourage bidders to dig deep and boost the charity’s funds.

Nico spotted the classic 1973 car on the Friday of the meeting and immediately fell in love it and lodged his bid.

The 29 year-old jockey has won a host of big races including the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Coneygree and is the regular rider of champion chaser Altior.

Nico said : “I saw the MG Midget parked near the Weighing Room at Ayr when I arrived for the Coral Scottish Grand National meeting and when I found out that is was up for auction I had to make a bid. I had an agonising wait of a few weeks until I was told my bid had secured it.

“I am delighted to have it at home now and look forward to driving it.”