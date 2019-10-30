No let up by Madras who make it six in a row

Madras..............................5 1

Falkirk 2s.............................7

The Madras seniors made it six wins on the bounce with an emphatic victory over Falkirk 2s on Saturday.

It was a tight first 15 minutes with Madras quickly pushed back into their own 22 by Falkirk.

Working the ball into the Falkirk half, scrum-half Ian Turnbull pulled up just short of the tryline before a pick-and-go from flanker Storm Hughes saw the captain power through the Falkirk defence for the first try of the game.

Winger Declan Regan was second on the scoresheet after an excellent kick-and-chase down the right-hand side of the pitch. He did well to score whilst under huge pressure from the opposition.

Some sharp play from the backs set up winger Cameron Durie, who broke through the Falkirk defence with a hand-off and sped across the line for the third try of the day.

An unexpected, and surprisingly accurate, kick-and-chase from Madras loosehead prop Nick Rees went into touch and signalled the end of the first half.

Lock Gary Coultherd got a dominant second-half performance under way with a pick-and-go off the back of a ruck to score.

Soon after the restart, full-back Harry Dunstan bolstered Madras’ lead after a remarkable run.

However Falkirk hit back, and after several phases of play in the Madras 22 they carried the ball over the line. Their try was converted.

Madras responded with a try from Mark Methven. The centre converted his try.

Flanker Jamie Ingledew was the next to score, using his strength and pace to power through the opposition line. The try was converted.

Dunstan then scored his second of the game.

Madras kept attacking until the dying minutes of the game with Coultherd going on a looping run before a brilliant, long pass to Charlie Ratcliffe. The fly-half sped past his opposite number, before dummying and sidestepping his way over the line to score. Methven converted.