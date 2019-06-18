No let up for Cupar group as busy gala season arrives

It has been a busy gala season for Cupar and District swimmers with the squad competing in high class events across the Kingdom.

At the InCAS Distance Meet in Glenrothes, Hannah Staal swam in the 400m IM and 1500m events, breaking club records (13/14 age group) for both.

Milli Arkwright (13/14) also swam an excellent 1500m to get her first accredited time.

Ella McGeorge secured second place in the 11/12 200m breaststroke event, with Maia Staal (8-10 years) competing in the same event for the first time.

Ella went on to secure personal bests in the 200m backstroke, IM and freestyle events, with Kate Dalglish also swimming her fastest ever time in the 13/14 200m freestyle.

The DCA Stars of the Future offered a great gala for the club’s younger swimmers and some had a very busy day, especially Sophie Paterson, Jennifer Niven and Abbie Henderson.

In the butterfly, Abbie (10) achieved a personal best in the 50m distance, with Liam Black (12) and Andrew Sanderson (11) doing the same in the 100m event, and Andrew securing a third place medal.

In the backstroke event, Jennifer (10) swam her fastest ever time, with Steven Laws (11), Richard Laws (12) and Katie Duncan (12) also getting personal bests in the 100m distance.

In the 100m freestyle, Liam, Katie and Caera Baillie all swam their fastest times in the 12 years category.

In the 100m breaststroke event, Liam secured another personal best, and Ella McGeorge achieved a third place medal in the 12 years category.

The 100m IM event was very busy for the Club with personal bests for Liam, Caera, Katie, Steven, Abbie and Molly Williams (11).