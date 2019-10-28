No let up in the action at a thrilling Superbowl

The Superbowl for the two litre saloons at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night was first class with the action coming near enough as soon as the racing started.

The event attracted a healthy field of 41 cars.

Local drivers included Ross Watters (Windygates) and Alex Cunningham (Leven).

The field was split into a two thirds format with the points scored determining where the drivers would start in the final.

Murray was an early casualty in heat one with Watters going through to win from Diggy Smith and Jacob Roff.

Heat two saw Stevie Honeyman being shunted into the wall losing a wheel in the process.

Ryan Santry went through to win from Graeme Shevill and Adam O’Dell with Cunningham tenth.

Honeyman had a big rollover in the third heat where World Champion Diggy Smith went on to win from Irvine and Holly Glen.

Smith was on pole position for the final with Santry alongside whilst the first Scottish driver was Ian McLaughlin starting from row three.

When the race started Smith went straight into the lead and with his chasers getting tangled up emerged with a big lead. However H. Glen was edged wide and before she could move was collected by the pack and rolled. On the restart D.

Stuart Shevill Jnr appeared in second whilst McLaughlin had Chris Burgoyne trying to get ahead.

Smith began to ease away before going through to win from Shevill Jnr and Deane Mayes.

The first of the Formula II races was the final of the Pre 67 Grand National with Steven Burgoyne winning from Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

The heats were won by Moodie and Liam Rennie.

Moodie and C. Burgoyne tangled at the start to the final and retired with Liam Rennie going through to win the James Clarke Cochrane memorial trophy from Sime and Adam Blacklock.

Moodie then won the Grand National from Sime.