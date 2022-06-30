No Open qualifying joy for Fifers

Sadly they all came up just short, meaning there’s unlikely to be any kingdom representation at our home major, unless Drumoig’s Connor Syme can win a place through the DP World Tour.

Amateur John Paterson from St Andrews’ New Club, Kirkcaldy’s Peter Whiteford, Liam Duncan from Dunnikier Park and Alan Berrington from Drumoig teed up at the Fairmont in St Andrews qualifier.

Some 288 golfers, ranging from amateur players to former major winners, competed at four qualifying events held across the UK for 16 places at The Open.

Marco Penge, Richard Mansell, Oliver Farr and Barclay Brown qualified for The 150th Open at St Andrews through final qualifying at Hollinwell. Pic by The R&A

From St Andrews, England’s Alex Wrigley and Robert Dinwiddie, Lars Van Meijel from the Netherlands and Ireland’s David Carey all booked their place at the historic major.

Carey, who topped the local leaderboard with a seven-under-par total of 137, said earning his place at The Open was special.

“I’m very big on my golf history. I have been saying to everybody for the last three months that I wanted to play in The 150th Open at St Andrews so this is special.

“I went to the Old Course for the first time yesterday (Monday) and walked around the first, second, 17th and 18th.

"I just had a look around the place and that was maybe the extra inspiration for me.

“That was the first time I’d seen it and it is so cool to be able to walk it and see the stands and just look at everything.”

Van Meijel described St Andrews as “magical” and said that he too now couldn’t wait to get started.

He added: “I’m honoured I can play there in two weeks time.

"I I played the St Andrews Links as an amateur a couple of times so I’m looking forward to it.“I have won on the Challenge Tour and done some good things. I have played on the main tour the last two years and struggled a bit so it just feels good to play in my first major. It’s a big step.”

Perhaps the biggest name to come through qualifying was DP World Tour winner Marcus Armitage.