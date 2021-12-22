Nominations open for East Fife Sports Council awards

The East Fife Sports Council awards celebrate the best in sporting achievement across the area. Pic by @callysnapper

The council hopes its awards night can be held on Wednesday, March 30 at the Cupar Corn Exchange but has already formed backup plans to host it online if guidance doesn’t allow.

The evening will celebrate those who have helped support and develop amateur sport across the area.

Clubs, groups or individuals are invited to make nominations for the awards. The categories this year have changed to reflect the challenges sport has faced during 2021 and are as follows: Club project award – awarded to the club that progressed and enhanced its development for the good of its members, allowing the club to recover, look forward and flourish after lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Project Award – acknowledging volunteer support by a club, group or individual in benefiting or caring for their local community.

Keeping Connected Award – marking the commitment by a club, group or team who made good use of a variety of communication methods to engage members of their community in their sport or activity.

Sustainability Award – a club or group that demonstrated strong governance in developing a strategy to improve delivery of their sport and promote and encourage community participation.

Award for Recovery from Adversity – a club or group that through adversity showed clear understanding of what needed to be done, identified and asked for help, focused and worked as a team to overcome a problem or challenge.

Young Person of the Year Award – an individual or team, which through hard work, dedication and determination has made a significant impact in personal or club development in their sport.

Coach of the Year Award – an individual who has committed to providing the highest standard of coaching.

East Fife Services to Sport Award – awarded to an individual for their voluntary contribution to local sport over a lengthy period of time..