North east Fife track stars involved in a thrilling night

There was a good turnout of stock rods for their European Championship at the Racewall with five drivers over from Northern Ireland, including the defending champion Raymond Harper.

The drivers raced in four heats two in reverse order with the points scored going to where they would start Sunday’s race.

Local drivers in action were Steve Gunby (Cupar) and Scott Galbraith (Auchtermuchty).

James Gray won the opening heat from D. McGill and Cameron Doak. World Champion Lee McGill then ran away with heat two where he led home Liam McGill and Adam Sloan.

Michael Bethune won heat three from Ian Thompson Snr and Stuart McKinnon.

The last heat of the night saw Gray pick up his second win of the night leading home D. McGill then Liam McGill.

Amongst those racing in the 1300 Saloons were David Bowman, Alan and Dale Robertson and Callum McIvor who were having their first outings of the year.

Local drivers included David Bowman (Anstruther) and Aaron Hastie (Ceres).

Heat wins went to Fraser Clark who won both with Kieran Edgar winning the final from Clark and Cameron Milne, after the latter had been docked for jumping the start. Hegg and Bowman placed second in each of the heats.

There was some exciting racing from the Ministox drivers who welcomed Charlie Santry, Abbie McGuinness and Emmaleigh Polley to their ranks as they took part in qualifying heats for their East of Scotland Championship.

Locals racing were Scott Allardyce (Anstruther).

Charlie Santry won heats 1, 2 and 4 with Taylor Borthwick winning heat three. Allardyce and Paterson had a second and third apiece with Wilson also picking up a third place.

Fifer Gordon Moodie grabbed the headlines overall, though, when he went on to win the BriSCA Formula II Scottish Championship in a hard fought race.

Moodie’s win in the Scottish championship was the racer’s ninth in that particular event.