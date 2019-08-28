North east Fife trio make a splash in the open water

Three swimmers from north east Fife excelled at the Scottish National Open Water Championships held at Loch Venacher.

Anna Easton (12) Cameron McMaster(17) and Ruby Methven (13), who are all members of Dundee City Aquatics (DCA), and pupils at Madras College, brought home individual medals; Cameron achieved a bronze medal in the 17-24 2k and a silver in the 17-24 1k, Ruby achieved a bronze in the 13/14 2k and Anna brought home a bronze in the 11-12 1k.

Ruby and Cameron are pictured with other members of the bronze winning relay team.