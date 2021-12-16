Ollie Carter breaks freestyle record

Ollie Carter

Carter, who has excelled in the pool for a number of years now, broke the S10 Scottish record in the 50m freestyle with a time of 26:58s.

The local swimmer took up the sport when he was 10-years-old following leg surgery and has barely looked back.

Out of the pool, Carter took part in the Queen' s baton relay ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, carrying the baton for his school, Bell Baxter High School.