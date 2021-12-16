Ollie Carter breaks freestyle record
Cupar’s Ollie Carter made a splash at the recent British Para Swimming Winter National meet.
Carter, who has excelled in the pool for a number of years now, broke the S10 Scottish record in the 50m freestyle with a time of 26:58s.
The local swimmer took up the sport when he was 10-years-old following leg surgery and has barely looked back.
Out of the pool, Carter took part in the Queen' s baton relay ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, carrying the baton for his school, Bell Baxter High School.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic caused disruption to sport, the swimmer set a new Scottish record in the 50 fly at the Edinburgh International meet.