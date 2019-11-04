Olympic pair Callum Hawkins and Andy Butchart to race in Kirkcaldy

OIympic runners will descend on Kirkcaldy this weekend as the town hosts a major athletics event.

Callum Hawkins and Andy Butchart will go head-to-head over 4km at the Lindsays Short Course XC Championships taking place at Kirkcaldy High School on Saturday.

Hawkins, 27, finished fourth in the marathon at the World Championships in Doha last month, six seconds short of a bronze medal.

And the Scottish marathon record holder is fresh from a second-place finish in the men's national XC relay last month.

Butchart, 28, was eliminated from the 5000m in Doha in the heats.

The two will lead a line-up of 600 athletes, with a record entry list of 345 for the women's 4km, which features another Olympian, Lynsey Sharp, among the entries.

The event starts at 12 noon with the Under 15 Girls 2km.