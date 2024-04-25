Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott in Fife for once in a lifetime swim class
Duncan, who was recently selected for the third time to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, made a visit to Fife Sport and Leisure Trust to celebrate it being recognised as Learn to Swim Provider of the Year.
He led a series of exclusive sessions at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, sharing his expertise with over 200 young swimmers aged from ages three up to 14 years old. Young swimmers were inspired as Duncan taught crucial water safety skills like floating and treading water, while offering top tips across the different swim strokes.
Lee Cunningham, activities manager at FSL, said: "Having a world-class athlete like Duncan visit was a fantastic way to celebrate our Learn to Swim programme's success. Not only did it provide our talented teachers with invaluable inspiration, but it gave our young swimmers a truly memorable experience.
"Learning to swim is such an essential life skill that builds confidence, promotes exercise, and importantly teaches water safety. We're committed to creating supportive environments where all children can embrace the joy of swimming."
Duncan, who is an ambassador for the Learn to Swim Framework, was delighted to share his passion for the sport: "It was incredible to see so many enthusiastic kids getting a solid foundation in the water. Programmes like this are vital for developing safe, competent swimmers from an early age.
"The Learn to Swim Framework equips youngsters with skills to stay secure whether it's at their local pool or Scotland's beautiful lochs and beaches. I hope my visit inspired them to keep pursuing swimming for all its benefits - it's been an amazing journey for me."
Learn to Swim is committed to creating supportive and quality environments in which children can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability, or skill level. It aims to build a legacy of ‘Generation Swim’ in Scotland.
Due to the current demand for the programme, spaces are regularly filled - parents in Fife are encouraged to keep an eye on www.fifeleisure.org.uk/swimminglessons/ for upcoming opportunities to enrol .
