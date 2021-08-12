Only a matter of time before Calum Hill joins Hero Open champ in winners enclosure
Calum Hill is being tipped to win his first European Tour title sooner rather than later by Sunday’s Hero Open champion, Grant Forrest.
The Scots went toe-to-toe over the Fairmont in St Andrews as both chased their maiden tour victory.
In the end it was Forrest who came out on top at the end of play following a final 18 holes when Hill, at one point, held a two shot lead.
Sadly the Kinross 26-year-old couldn’t kick clear of the chasing pack and dropped shots on nine and ten proved costly.
Ultimately his -20 score saw Hill settle in a tie for fourth place with fellow Scot David Law.
Forrest finished four shots ahead.
But the winner believes it won’t be long until Hill puts that disappointment behind him to collect a European Tour title.
"Calum’s such a strong player,” said Forrest.
"He’s got so much game and he keeps getting better and better.
"He’s proved how consistently he puts himself near the top of the leaderboard.
"It’s a matter of time getting over the mental hurdle more than anything as well.”
Hill led the field at the end of the first round and was rarely away from the top end of the leaderboard until the final holes.
Drumoig’s Connor Syme, who is also chasing his first European Tour title, missed the cut in St Andrews following opening rounds of 73 and 71.
Hill remains on home soil with the tour in England for the Cazoo Classic .