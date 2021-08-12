Only a matter of time before Calum Hill joins Hero Open champ in winners enclosure

Calum Hill tees off on the thirteenth hole during the first round of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Scots went toe-to-toe over the Fairmont in St Andrews as both chased their maiden tour victory.

In the end it was Forrest who came out on top at the end of play following a final 18 holes when Hill, at one point, held a two shot lead.

Sadly the Kinross 26-year-old couldn’t kick clear of the chasing pack and dropped shots on nine and ten proved costly.

Ultimately his -20 score saw Hill settle in a tie for fourth place with fellow Scot David Law.

Forrest finished four shots ahead.

But the winner believes it won’t be long until Hill puts that disappointment behind him to collect a European Tour title.

"Calum’s such a strong player,” said Forrest.

"He’s got so much game and he keeps getting better and better.

"He’s proved how consistently he puts himself near the top of the leaderboard.

"It’s a matter of time getting over the mental hurdle more than anything as well.”

Hill led the field at the end of the first round and was rarely away from the top end of the leaderboard until the final holes.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme, who is also chasing his first European Tour title, missed the cut in St Andrews following opening rounds of 73 and 71.