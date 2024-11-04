Open event back due to popular demand

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
East Fife Sea Angling Club hosted a match 12 months ago which club official, Chris Horn, said was a real success, no surprise then that the club have decided to host another.

Bass, haddock, whiting and “some monster flounders” were hooked last year and this time the date is Saturday, November 23 and the venue Elliot Beach near Arbroath.

Fishing is from 2pm to 7pm and registration is at the Railway Bridge car park in Arbroath from 12.15pm to 12.45pm.

Horn, a Scotland international, confirmed that the alternative venue if bad weather intervenes is Riverside Drive in Dundee, a popular place for anglers and one which hosted the Home International last year featuring teams from England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

Chris Horn baiting up in the Home International at Riverside Drive in Dundee.placeholder image
Chris Horn baiting up in the Home International at Riverside Drive in Dundee.

Horn is now taking names for the event which will be pegged and family pegs are available.

There is a 50 peg limit and it is a pre-booking only match with only one rod and three hooks allowed.

The minimum size limit is 18cm and Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) rules apply.

Kirkcaldy-based Horn confirmed that there will be a Continental zone style payout to winning anglers and zones will be determined by the number of entries.

Contact Chris on 07872 944807 for further details.

