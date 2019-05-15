Our pupils get a taste of the triathlon

Pupils from 17 primary schools across North East Fife had an active morning of running, swimming and cycling in the region’s first triathlon taster day at Cupar.

The event follows the success of junior triathlon coaching sessions delivered by East Fife Triathlon Club at the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s East Sands Leisure Centre which has seen youngsters from across the area benefit from training.

Elise Methven, regional development officer for Triathlon Scotland, said: “As with the club at East Sands, triathlon is enjoying a real popularity, partly as a direct result of the success of the Brownlee brothers and the Commonwealth and Olympic Games Legacy.”

The event at Cupar Leisure Centre was also supported by Fife Properties Estate and Letting Agents.