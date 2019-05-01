Our pupils prove to be amongst the best in the country

There was plenty of local interest when Triathlon Scotland held its second Scottish National Championship of the 2019 season in Glenrothes.

The race conditions were initially damp with temperatures rising throughout the morning the sun coming out at around 10am.

Pupils from across the country all travelled to the Kingdom, with youngsters from Madras and Bell Baxter also involved.

The championships began with the female s1/2 heat with competitors going off in multiple waves in a swim start.

Pupils from S1 to S6 raced in their year groups with S1/S2 swimming 300m and running 2km; S3/4 swimming 400m and running 3km and finally S5/6 swimming 500m and running 4km.

Along with the individual races, pupils had the chance to take part in the mixed team relay that comprised of a 200m swim followed by a 1km run, where teams of four were represented by a female and male pupil in S1/S3 and a female and male pupil in S4/6.

The event’s relay was one of the largest to date with 26 teams representing 13 different schools.

The female S1/2 participants were first up.

It was a tight race with Isla Thoms (Bell Baxter High School) winning by one second (13:30) after putting in a great run.

The racing continued throughout the day with schools from across Scotland finding themselves in the leading positions.

The final individual races of the day were the S5/6 female and male races.

In the male race, Andrew Rolland (Erskine Stewarts Melville School) reclaimed his title after putting in a solid swim and then pushing hard on the run to win by half a minute (21:41).

Robert Sparks (Madras College) moved up the field with a great run to claim second (22:11).

After an exciting morning of racing it was time to start the mixed relay.

With a number of schools who were on the podium last year not on the start line the race was wide open.

It was The High School of Glasgow who took home the top prize after putting in four very solid runs (34:15).

Dollar Academy, who had two of the fastest runs of the relay race, placed in second (35:00).

Bell Baxter High School had some very quick relay changeovers to finish third (35:53).