‘Outrageous’ action on the track at Racewall

It was one of these nights at the Cowdenbeath Racewall with some outrageous action thrilling fans.

There were 20 two litre saloons in action and again the new grades were in place with Tam Rutherford Jnr and Graeme Anderson moving to the red grade with Peter Marioni going up to yellow.

Fife drivers in action included Ross Watters (Leven) and Euan Mathieson (Lochgelly) but the latter struggled throughout the meeting with various problems.

Heat one saw the first of the hits between Greg Honeyman and Tam Rutherford Jnr when the latter sent him crashing heavily into the wall and out of the race.

After that there was an interesting dice between Paul Honeyman and Ian McLaughlin with the latter getting into the lead during the closing stages to win from P. Honeyman and Barry Russell with Watters in fifth.

Heat two turned out to be quite a race for more reasons than one with the race having to be suspended after Holly Glen was sent crashing heavily into the wall and required assistance out of her car.

On the restart Rutherford Snr was sent into a spin by G. Honeyman and when he moved into the area behind the goals and was collected again by Honeyman.

The race was suspended but G. Honeyman charged around the track and into the side of Rutherford Jnr’s car and then pulled off the track.

There were a few exchanges between the drivers before the race restarted with P. Honeyman going through to win from Russell, McLaughlin and Watters.

From the 20 who started the meeting only 13 made it onto the grid for the final which was led off by Ross Forrest.

P. Honeyman was sent spinning on the main straight but further back Russell was leading the charge through the field although he had McLaughlin in close order.

Forrest was caught and pushed wide as Russell led but McLaughlin was looking for a way through and with only a handful of laps remaining McLaughlin sent Russell spinning on the turnstile bend.

After that McLaughlin went through to win from Watters and Barry Glen.

The prostock drivers were in good form with local drivers Ryan and Jack Cameron (Methil) competing.

Barron won the opening heat from Christie, John Mason and J. Cameron with R. Cameron in seventh but Lithgow was sent crashing into the wall.

Heat two saw Mitchell go through to win and he was over half a lap clear of Barron, Mason, J. Cameron and Christie at the finish.

The final proved to be hectic with R. Cameron being sent crashing into the wall and then Mitchell being pushed wide as Barron took over at the head of the field. However Mitchell was black flagged for an illegal move and on the restart Mason went on to win.