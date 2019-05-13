Oz-some Duncan Hall breaks the tape Down Under

The Haddies all enjoy a Parkrun and attend these events all over Fife and further afield too.

Duncan Hall was first in his age category at Highlands Parkrun near Melbourne, Australia.

Closer to home, at St Andrews, Robyn McDonald had both a course PB and first place in her age category.

There were second places in their age categories for Bill Simpson, Fiona Cruickshanks and Jacqui McDonald.

Hazel Ednie was third placed in her age category.

Meanwhile at Kirkcaldy Jas Baillie was second in his age category.

Loch Leven Half Marathon took place and first Haddie to finish was Eric Anderson in 1:32:29 followed by George Findlay in 1:40:42 which won George third place in his age category.

Lynne Herd and Hannah Allum both made distance PB runs with times of 1:50:37 and 2:20:16 respectively.

Chloe Herd finished in 2:12:11.

Father and daughter team George and Karli Hay took part in the Road to the Isles Half Marathon.

Karli made it home a bit before her dad with a time of 2:24:08 and George finished in 2:56:36.

Allan Galloway completed the 55 mile Cateran Trail race in just under 15 hours.

Training this week is the Kellie Law Run.

This is part of the club championship.

Please see messageboard for any updates before Wednesday night.