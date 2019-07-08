Oz-some Sam Fernando gets squad call

The UK Sports Association for People with Learning Disability (UKSA) has announced that Sam Fernando from Fife Athletic Club has been selected for Team GB’s Inas Global Games squad.

Only two GB athletes will travel to the 2019 Global Games which this year will be held in Brisbane, Australia.

Multi medalist, Declan Manning (Bungay, Suffolk) and double European medalist Sam Fernando will wear the British colours.

Hosted by Sports Inclusion Australia over 1000 athletes are expected to compete in 10 official Inas sports.

The Global Games are the world’s largest high performance sports event for athletes with intellectual impairments.

They are held every four years and there are over 80 countries in membership of Inas.

Richard Brickley OBE MBE, president of Disability Sport Fife, said: “Congratulations from all of us in Disability Sport Fife to Sam on his second international selection in a matter of a couple of years.

“Well done to coach Ron Morrison on producing yet another world class athlete and to everybody in Fife Athletic Club and at Bell Baxter HS who has played a part in Sam’s amazing sporting journey to date.”

The Inas Global Games are scheduled for October 11-20.