Packed green for final day of Kirkcaldy Bowling Club season
A bright blue sky heralded the start of Kirkcaldy Bowling Club’s Big Green closing day celebrations on Saturday, with a full attendance of members auguring well for a busy and exciting day of bowling to mark the conclusion of what has been a very full and enjoyable season.
The festivities began with a full green - eight rinks of triples - playing out 15 ends of friendly but keenly competitive bowling.
A feature of recent closing days has been the inauguration of two special competitions designed to test the stamina and skill of our players, the 'end-to-end' and the 'other hand' delivery.
The end-to-end involves hurling a bowl from corner to corner of the green.
The other hand challenge is to bowl to a jack at normal rink length, but with the other hand.
Both events invariably cause no end of hilarity and chaos, not to mention fierce competitiveness.
The entry fees raised a total of £150, to be divided this year among Marie Curie, Bowel Cancer UK and Victoria Hospital children's ward.
2022 winners were:
Gents' Champion: George Mitchell; Gent's President's Prize: Brian Thomson, KBC Open: Ian Law; Burnett Cup: John Nylk; Spears Cup: Brian Thomson; DF MacDonald Cup: Pete Suttie; Buchanan Cup: John Nylk; Stocks Cup: Brian Thomson; Ballot Pairs: John Nylk and Henry Gowans; Gents' Triples: George Mitchell, John Nylk and Brian Thomson; Archie Knight Open Triples: Bill MacDonald, Ian Law and John McArthur; Denise Cain Trophy: Jacquie Simmons and Alf Koprek; Campbell Trophy: George Mitchell and Margaret Mordew; Nomination Pairs: George Mitchell and Dick Gartshore; Ladies' Triples: Jacquie Simnmons, Elaine Robertson and Sandra Morrice; Herd Trophy: Lorraine Scott, Ina Muirhead and Christine Ritchie; Tivendale Trophy: Carolyn Bayne, Cathy Orr and Angela Gourlay; Campbell Trophy: Margaret Mordew; Denise Cain Trophy: Jacquie Simmons; Ladies' Champion: Ina Muirhead; Lady President's Cup: Sandra Morrice; Anniversary Cup: Sandra Morrice; Isobel Abernethy Cup: Sandra Morrice; Haig Cup: Sandra Morrice; Nomination Pairs: Margaret Mordew and Sandra Morrice; Ballot Pairs: Joyce MacDonald and Lorraine Scott.