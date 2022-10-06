Packed green for final day of Kirkcaldy Bowling Club season

Kirkcaldy Bowling Club members pictured at the closing day celebrations on Saturday afternoon

The festivities began with a full green - eight rinks of triples - playing out 15 ends of friendly but keenly competitive bowling.

A feature of recent closing days has been the inauguration of two special competitions designed to test the stamina and skill of our players, the 'end-to-end' and the 'other hand' delivery.

The end-to-end involves hurling a bowl from corner to corner of the green.

The other hand challenge is to bowl to a jack at normal rink length, but with the other hand.

Both events invariably cause no end of hilarity and chaos, not to mention fierce competitiveness.

The entry fees raised a total of £150, to be divided this year among Marie Curie, Bowel Cancer UK and Victoria Hospital children's ward.

2022 winners were: