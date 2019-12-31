Painful Hogmanay defeat for Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers saw out the old year with a deflating 5-1 loss to rivals Glasgow Clan.

The Hogmanay head to head at Braehead saw a huge travelling support make the journey along the M8, only to leave empty handed after another poor performance.

This was Flyers’ eighth defeat in ten starts in December – and that will only add more pressure on the calls for changes.

Hopes of a pre-game boost with the return of Chase Schaber didn’t materialise, while Clan went into the game minus three skaters.

The hosts got the opening goal through British forward Craig Peacock on the powerplay at 9:25, but Fife went into the first break on level pegging thanks to a James Livingston tip on a Danick Gauthier shot at 18:01.

The damage came in the second period when they conceded three goals in little more than five minutes as Clan blew this game wide open.

Mathieu Roy netted from a tight angle for 2-1 at 26:34 before two goals in less than 60 seconds – Matt Haywood netted at 30:26, and then Roy got his second at 31:32, prompting a time out from the Fife bench.

In between the goals, Flyers’ captain James Livingston fought with Clan’s enforcer Linden Springer, and departed for treatment, returning wearing a blood jersey.

By the start of the third period, the game was all but over – Nolan LaPorte’s 55th minute strike for 5-1 wrapping up the defeat.

Almost half of Clan’s 13 points – six in total – came from British skaters.

The teams meet again at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday in the first game of 2020.

Flyers need to win to cut the gap on Clan to just one point – and their rivals have a game in hand.