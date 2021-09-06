Paralympic Games: Top ten for Kirkcaldy marathon man Derek Rae

Kirkcaldy marathon runner Derek Rae finished in ninth place as the Tokyo Paralympics came to a close.

By Paul McCabe
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:35 am
Derek Rae competing in the men's Marathon (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old was competing in the very last event of the games and with a top ten time of 2:47:04, finally exorcised the demons of Rio 2016 when he failed to finish the race.

“I’m proud of myself for getting to the start line,” said Rae, who had suffered a stress fracture in his lower back in June.

“There was a doubt in my mind as to whether I’d compete but it was an honour to get here and represent ParalympicsGB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I ran pretty much the whole race on my own and I wouldn’t have got through it were it not for the crowds.

"They’ve given us such a warm welcome here.

He added: “Rio has motivated me since it happened, it never left my mind.

"It was a demon but the final nail is now in that coffin.”