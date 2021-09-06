Paralympic Games: Top ten for Kirkcaldy marathon man Derek Rae

Derek Rae competing in the men's Marathon (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old was competing in the very last event of the games and with a top ten time of 2:47:04, finally exorcised the demons of Rio 2016 when he failed to finish the race.

“I’m proud of myself for getting to the start line,” said Rae, who had suffered a stress fracture in his lower back in June.

“There was a doubt in my mind as to whether I’d compete but it was an honour to get here and represent ParalympicsGB.

“I ran pretty much the whole race on my own and I wouldn’t have got through it were it not for the crowds.

"They’ve given us such a warm welcome here.

He added: “Rio has motivated me since it happened, it never left my mind.