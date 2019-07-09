Past New Golf Club captains take a trip back in time

Five past captains from the New Golf Club took a step back in time and swapped their state of the art shafts and balls for traditional hickory.

The gents were playing at Kingarrock Hickory Golf Course at Hill of Tarvit, by Cupar on their custom nine hold course.

It had been arranged by past captain Chic Harper and the course was in outstanding condition and weather perfect.

The competition was won by immediate past captain, Dale Caton, who shot a score of 42 strokes.

Speaking at the presentation of the Tom Stewart Hickory Putter in the clubhouse, Chic Harper said: “We received a very warm welcome from golf experience manager, Ross Wilson.

“With the course in such fantastic condition, this has been a memorable experience.

“When you know of the millions of pounds which have gone in to the latest golf technology we play with today, to think of what the golfers produced with the brassies, mashie niblicks and the balls from 1924, which we used, and the terrific scores they achieved, they certainly have our respect.”

Kingarrock is the only exclusive Hickory Golf Club in the UK and was created in 1904 when wealthy jute magnate Frederick Sharp bought Hill of Tarvit house.

With his son, Hugh, Sharp laid out the nine hole course in 1924 and when he and his son died, the course lay untended.

Golf enthusiasts David and Michelle Anderson saw the potential to set about restoring and re-designing the course for Hickory Golf and made it happen.

It RR-opened in 2008.