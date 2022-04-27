PB and games qualifying time for Fife AC's Annabel Simpson

Fife AC's Annabel Simpson is in the form of her life. Pic by Scott Louden

This week she enjoyed one of the races of her life over the shorter distance of 5000m on the track, racing her way to a win against a stellar field, a personal best of 15.44 and a Commonwealth Games qualifying time at the North Belfast Harriers Afternoon of 5,000m Races in Northern Ireland.

Annabel, who is a PhD student at the University of the West of Scotland, and is coached by Steve Doig, is now ranked first in Scotland over 5000m for 2022.

Steph Pennycook, who is now based in Leeds where she works as a doctor, was ninth in the same race in 16.25.

At the same event in Belfast, Paralympic 1500m Champion Owen Miller, who is also part of Steve Doig’s training group, won the B race in a big personal best of 14.41.67.

There were two gold medals for Fife AC athletes at the Scottish University and Colleges Championships in Grangemouth.

Ben Sandilands, representing SRUC, won the men’s 1500m in a time of 3.56.12 ahead of Peter Bradshaw of Glasgow University and Luke Davidson of the University of the Highlands and Islands.