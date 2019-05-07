PB times tumble as Fife runners make a mark

There were a whole host of personal best times for Fife AC athletes at the popular Scottish 5k Road Championships at Silverknowes in Edinburgh.

The first Fife AC runner home was Ryan Lafferty, who took over 40 seconds off his previous 5k personal best.

He placed 25th in 15.13 in a highly competitive field led home by GB Cross country international Kris Jones of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

There were also personal bests for Owen Miller, who placed 26th in 15.14, and U20 Robert Sparks, who placed third overall and 7th junior in 15.35.

U17 Anna Hedley had an exceptional run, placing fifth woman in a quality field featuring Scottish Cross Country bronze medallist Morag Miller of Central AC and GB Cross Country international Mhairi MacLennan of Inverness Harriers.

She dipped under 17 minutes for the first time with a fast 16.54 clocking.

There were also personal bests for Jenny Selman, who placed 8th in 17.07, and Jen Spence, who placed 22nd in 18.02.

In the Masters categories, Innes Bracegirdle won the V60 race with an impressive 22.14 clocking.

Fife AC juniors got their track season off to a superb start at the mid-week Grangemouth Open Graded Meeting.

Brothers Peter and Adam Scott both won their races, with U17 Peter taking nearly a second off his personal best to win the 400m in 52.55 and U20 Adam winning the 1500m in 4.07.94.

There were also big personal bests for U17 Ben Sandilands and U15 Struan Bennet in the 1500m, with the pair clocking 4.08.54 and 4.28.00 respectively.

U17 Anna Dalglish made a successful debut over 400m, stepping down in distance to clock 63.92.