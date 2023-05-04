PBs galore as Cupar and District Swimming Club aces excel at Prestonpans meet
Twelve Cupar and District Swimming Club members attended the recent Midlothian 50s gala at Prestonpans, and it was an incredibly successful outing for the Fife visitors as they amassing 27 personal bests between them, writes Helen McGeorge.
The meet focused on 50m distance races as well as the 100m freestyle, which proved very much to the Cupar swimmers’ liking.
For many, it was a family affair with sisters Heather and Holly (both 10 and under age group) and Hannah Graham (11-12) coming home with four fastest times between them, and Lilianna (13-14) and Philip (10 and under) Wiacek securing an amazing seven personal bests.
Murray (10 and under) and Zak Strachan (11-12) had a very busy time, with Murray getting new fastest times in all his races and Zak securing two silver medals (50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle) and one bronze medal (50m freestyle).
Michael (10 and under) and Aaron Jamieson (11-12) were not to be outdone with Michael also getting personal bests in all his swims and Aaron coming first in the 100m freestyle and second in the 50m backstroke.
Ellen Stevenson (11-12), Jennifer Niven (13-14) and Elle Greer (13-14) also made the trip well worthwhile, coming home with seven new fastest times between them.
At the end of the day, when all the points were added up, Aaron and Zak were awarded second and third in the 11-12 years best boy category for their performance over the meet.