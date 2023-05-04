Cupar and District swimmers excelled at Prestonpans

The meet focused on 50m distance races as well as the 100m freestyle, which proved very much to the Cupar swimmers’ liking.

For many, it was a family affair with sisters Heather and Holly (both 10 and under age group) and Hannah Graham (11-12) coming home with four fastest times between them, and Lilianna (13-14) and Philip (10 and under) Wiacek securing an amazing seven personal bests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray (10 and under) and Zak Strachan (11-12) had a very busy time, with Murray getting new fastest times in all his races and Zak securing two silver medals (50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle) and one bronze medal (50m freestyle).

Michael (10 and under) and Aaron Jamieson (11-12) were not to be outdone with Michael also getting personal bests in all his swims and Aaron coming first in the 100m freestyle and second in the 50m backstroke.

Ellen Stevenson (11-12), Jennifer Niven (13-14) and Elle Greer (13-14) also made the trip well worthwhile, coming home with seven new fastest times between them.