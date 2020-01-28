PBs smashed by Cupar swimmers

Cupar and District Swimming Club sent a team of swimmers to the East District Age Group Championships in Glenrothes.

This meet focused on the 200m distance, and to be able to compete, swimmers had to have previously achieved a set qualification time.

The 200m freestyle saw Rebecca Black in the 11-12 age group, Andrew Sanderson (11-12), Caera Baillie (13), Richard Laws (13) and Liam Black (14) all competing. Personal bests were secured by Rebecca, Andrew, Caera and Liam.

Liam also swam in the 200m breaststroke in a PB. Ella McGeorge (14) secured a PB in the girls’ breaststroke event, and Hannah Staal (15) made it to the girls’ final for her age group, finishing 8th. In the 200m backstroke Liam completed his busy schedule with another fastest time.