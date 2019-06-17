Perfect conditions but turn-out is poor at Racewall

It turned out to be yet another dry meeting at the Cowdenbeath Racewall and whilst the numbers were low in some of the formula the others certainly were good value.

It was one of these nights for the Formula II drivers where there was the lowest turnout of cars – six in total with drivers calling off for various reasons whilst the English driver who had booked in didn’t appear.

The first heat saw Chris Burgoyne go through to win from Liam Rennie and Steven Burgoyne.

Reid led the final until around the half distance before losing out to Rennie.

Once Rennie took the lead he went through to win from S then C. Burgoyne with P. Reid fifth and C. Reid sixth.

Burgoyne then won the Grand National from Daniel Scrimgeour, Rennie and C. Reid.

The 1300 saloon drivers were contesting another round of theirGold Roof series with Fraser Clark leading from Charlie Folan and Scott Lindsell.

Andy Graham was having an outing in one of Jeff Cosans car after being away from racing for some 19 years.

There was a disaster for Gary Paterson who suffered a mechanical problem in the pits and never made the track.

Local drivers included David Bowman (Anstruther).

Whyte led the field away at the start to heat one but the race was then suspended after Wightman was sent crashing into the wall and ended up on the bonnet of Myers’ car.

On the restart Whyte again led the field away but whilst Osborne and Cameron Milne both led for a lap or two they lost out as Fraser Clark moved into the lead. Milne held on to second spot whilst towards the end of the race George Hendry retired and dropped fluid onto the track. The cars behind slid and spun on the oil as Clark went through to win from Lindsell, Milne, McIvor and Bowman with Whyte seventh, Sturrock eighth and Graham tenth.

Whyte was again the early leader when heat two started but again it was Clark who was soon ahead although he was to have Charlie Folan closing the gap, Folan forged ahead but couldn’t shake off Clark and when Sturrock dumped oil onto the track there was more trouble as the drivers searched for grip. Clark sent Folan spinning out of the race as he went through to pick up his second win of the night leading home Lindsell and Bowman with Whyte sixth and Graham seventh.

McIvor bounced off the wall at the start of the final with Whyte leading the race from Milne although the latter soon forced his way through into the lead.

Folan was running just ahead of Clark and they moved ahead of Stu McCaig. Milne was soon well clear of the field with Folan beginning to pull away from Clark. As the laps dwindled Clark’s car slowed and he dropped down the order.

Milne went on to win from Folan, McCaig, Lindsell and Bowman with Whyte seventh. The winner and the first white top home Whyte each received a tyre from the sponsor GRP.

Milne then won the Allcomers race from Lindsell and McCaig with Bowman fifth, Whyte seventh and Graham ninth.

This Saturday the two litre saloons are back in action along with the ORCi Stock Rods, Ministox and Micro F2s. The Formula IIs are down at Taunton where they are racing for their British Championship.

* World Formula II Champion Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was racing his Formula II down south over the weekend and, on the shale at Mildenhall, ended up in third place in the final.

On Sunday he moved to Buxton and, after winning a heat, and being runner up in the other, went on to win the final.