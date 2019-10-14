Perfect parkrun conditions for the Anster Haddies

A gorgeous autumnal Saturday provided the perfect conditions for the Anster Haddies to enjoy Parkrun at Craigtoun Park.

Completing the 5K course were M. Reilly 22.12, B. Simpson 23.23 placing first MV65, J. McDonald 51.43.

In slightly warmer condition in Melbourne Australia D. Hall 42.35 at Highlands Parkrun.

On Sunday Jacqui McDonald headed to Lochore Meadows to take part in a Lochore 10K, this two lap route circling the Loch was run mainly on trails and Jacqui finished in 58.17.

Also on Sunday was the Pentland Skyline Hill Race, Edinburgh.

This tough race covering 26.6K and 1890m of climbing.

This is a race of two halves.

The second half sees runners tackle, lumpy heather, boggy marsh, steep ascents and descents.

The brother and sister duo of Thomas Knox 2.51.10 course PB and Lizzie Knox 4.00.12 completed this challenging race.

Training this week is an away night.

The Waid is closed so members are asked to meet outside the chemist in Elie at 6.30pm.