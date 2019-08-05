Perfect Racewall track conditions for meeting

The stock car drivers were in tremendous form on a warm Saturday evening at the Cowdenbeath Racewall.

With the Saloon World Final looming quickly, the European champion, Daniel Parker, who won the title at the Racewall in 2017, and Ryan Wright from Northern Ireland appeared to get extra time to set up their cars whilst local driver Kyle Irvine made his first appearance of the season and a winning one it turned out to be.

Cameron Doak debuted his new ORCi Stock Rod but it was Leon Stewart who went on to win the Turner trophy final after struggling with a mechanical problem during the practice session.

However the Classic Hot Rod field ran into problems with Keith Chesher, Alex Wilson and Graham McCabe all suffering from a series of mechanical problems which depleted the field.

There was another healthy field of ORCi Stock Rods with Doak bringing his new car which he soon had on the pace during practice.

Chris Chance and Simon Morris were up from the North of England whilst the local drivers in action were Dean McGill (East Wemyss), Scott Galbraith (Auchtermuchty) and David Dignan (Leven).

The first heat saw plenty of close and exciting non-contact racing with Bethune going through to win from Doak and James Gray. L. McGill eighth and Galbraith ninth.

In heat two Stewart managed to get his car through into the lead during the closing stages of the race to win from L. McGill and Chance.

Dignan and Bethune were fourth and fifth with Galbraith also finishing in the top ten in eighth.

There was plenty of close and fast racing in the final with Mark Blackie the first to show but a lap later Steve Gunby was ahead from Morris and Chance although a few laps later Morris and Chance dived through on the inside. Within a couple of laps Chance was leading but he now had Stewart on his tail. However on the back straight Scott Galbraith was squeezed against the wall and then collected by John McAllister and Dean McGill suspending the race.

The field lined up behind Chance and whilst he made a good start he was caught by Stewart who took over the lead.

Then L. McGill then exited the race after a wheel came adrift and the field slowed to line up behind Stewart.

Stewart made a good restart to the race from Chance with Doak getting inside of Morris and then within a couple of laps was on the back bumper of Chance.

By now Stewart was well clear and he went through to win with Doak just managing to get ahead of Chance with a lap remaining. Dignan was fifth whilst Bethune nursed his car home to seventh, just ahead of Gunby in eighth.

Stewart also ended up being presented with a tyre courtesy of McGill Electrical.