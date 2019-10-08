Personal bests smashed by Cupar swimmers

A strong team of Cupar and District swimmers headed to support the West Lothian club Swim-IT as they held their first ever gala, writes Helen Black.

The meet, which was staged in Glenrothes, was mostly 50m and 100m swims with the only long distance event being the 200m individual medley (IM).

The breaststroke events proved very successful for the club, with brothers Richard and Steven Laws, Liam Black and Megan Martin swimming personal bests (PBs) in the 50m, and Ella McGeorge securing a silver medal (12-13 age group) in the 100m distance also with her fastest ever swim.

In the 50m backstroke Liam and Sophie Sherriffs also swam their fastest times, and Liam followed this up in the 100m distance along with Max Muir.

In the 50m butterfly, Hannah Staal (12-13) won the gold medal in the 12-13 age group with a PB, with Helen Black, Megan and Liam also getting PBs.

Fastest ever swims continued for Helen, Sophie, Megan and Liam in the hectic 50m freestyle event, with the Laws brothers doing the same in the longer 100m distance.

The IM races resulted in a PB for Max Muir, swimming in the 100m event.

Caera Baillie, Katie Duncan, Liam and Helen did the same in the 200m IM, with Lauren McQuilton swimming her first accredited time in this event.

There was also the ever popular mixed freestyle relay, with Cupar’s team comprising of Ella, Richard, Liam and Caera.

The team took seven seconds off their entry time, with Ella swimming the lead-off leg in a PB.

In terms of swimmer of the day, it had to go to Liam Black, swimming his six races in six PBs.