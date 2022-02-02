Personal bests smashed by Cupar swimmers

This was the first time the competition had been held since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local swimmers were delighted to be back in competitive action at the event following what has been a frustrating period for the members across the past couple of years.

Round one on the day saw 50m and 400m races held for competitors with Cupar and District certainly making their mark and recording some excellent times.

The north east Fife club had swimmers who had qualified for all four of the 50m events.

For the 50m backstroke, Brogan Smith and Oscar Muir, both competed in 11-12 age group with Steven Laws, 14, Liam Black and Euan Gray, who are both 16 also involved at that distance.

Muir, Laws, Black and Gray swam their fastest ever times, setting the standard for what would be an excellent day’s swimming.

As a result, Muir secured a place in the 11-12 finals and came sixth with another personal best.

Laws was a reserve finalist for his age group.

Smith, Muir, Laws and Gray also competed in the 50m butterfly.

It was certainly a competitive race.

Again, though, the local swimmers were in top form with with Muir, Laws and Gray again swimming their fastest times and Muir winning a place as a reserve finalist.

Caera Baillie, 15 and Hannah Staal, 17, joined the boys by recording their fastest times in the girls’ butterfly event.

Staal raced again in the 50m breaststroke along with Ella McGeorge, 16.

Both girls got into the finals for their age groups, coming seventh and sixth respectively.

Smith, Laws and Gray swam personal bests in the boys breaststroke with Smith coming eighth in the 11-12 boys final.

Gray was a reserve finalist for his age group.

Muir, Laws and Gray also competed in the 50m freestyle.