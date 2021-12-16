Peter Horne prepares to hang up the boots

Peter Horne scores Scotland's first try during the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter final match between Australia and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Horne, a former pupil at Bell Baxter, announced this week he is calling it a day on his playing days in the new year to concentrate on his new role as head coach of FOSROC Super6 side Ayrshire Bulls.

After coming through the ranks with the Howe, Horne moved on and would become a full international, the back representing Scotland at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

He enjoyed a celebrated club career and his tally of 182 appearances to date for Glasgow Warriors placed him fourth on the club’s all-time list.

The 32-year-old has also notched 446 points so far for his first, and only, professional club across a 13-year career spanning one of the most iconic periods in the history of Glasgow Warriors.

Together with brother George, Horne holds the record for most matches in which siblings have scored.

The pair have touched down in the same match on five separate occasions, including the 2019 Guinness Pro14 semi-final victory over Ulster and, most recently, against Benetton in January 2020.

After announcing his imminent retirement from playing, Horne said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to be retiring on my own terms, after a career with both Glasgow and Scotland that I’m immensely proud of.

“Having spent many years playing under some of the very best coaches in the game, I have been inspired to follow in their footsteps and make the move into coaching myself.

“I know I’m so very lucky to have experienced all that I have, and to have done so playing alongside my childhood best friend and my little brother has been a dream come true.

"I have relished every moment of my 13 years and look back on it with only the happiest of memories and great pride.”

The Howe of Fife were amongst those in the sport hailing the career of Horne.