Peter Whiteford and Daniel Young on the verge of Open Championship place

Two of the area’s top golfers are dreaming of a place at the 2019 Open Championship after progressing through regional qualifying heats.

The 148th Open at Royal Portrush in July will attract the sport’s biggest names, but also throws its doors open to lower ranked tour pros and amateurs.

A regional qualifier was held at Panmure for those bidding to win a place.

At the end of a tough day’s play in, at times, monsoon conditions, former European Tour pro Peter Whiteford (Charleton) managed to progress to the finals.

Joining him is Daniel Young of Kingsbarns.

The final qualifiers will be played next week at four courses across the UK with three Open places up for grabs at each.