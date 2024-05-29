Phoebe Somerville impresses on her Anster Haddies return at Edinburgh 10k race around Holyrood Park

Phoebe Somerville of Anster Haddies excelled at Edinburgh 10k on her racing return

Anster Haddies Running Club stalwart Phoebe Somerville impressed at last weekend’s ever popular Edinburgh 10k race around Holyrood Park, finishing in an impressive time of 52:50 as she made a welcome and productive return to racing.

Meanwhile, at the 28km Isle of Jura Fell Race, which includes seven summits and 2,370m of climbing, Somerville’s clubmate Eck Anderson once again said ‘yes’ to this daunting challenge and finished in five hours 36 minutes.

Just getting to the Jura Fell Race had involved a long drive to Kennacraig, a ferry to Port Ellen on Islay, a cycle with rucksack and tent to Port Askaig, another small ferry to Jura and then another cycle to Craighouse.

It was a classic on many a fell runner's wish list, a true test of hillcraft, endurance and fell running technique, one of the toughest challenges in British hill racing at this distance, and undoubtedly one of the best weekends on the calendar.

Will Gage produced a fine performance in Edinburgh

Nine Anster Haddies members contested St Andrews Parkrun, with the first one to finish with a big PB being Logan Reilly in 18:59, to take an impressive fourth place overall.

Gary Shaw was next Haddie home in another fast time of 20:30, with Will Gage the third Haddie in 22:26, Orla Gage just behind in a consistent 22:38 and Hailey Marshall next in a great time of 22:56.

Michael Reilly was close behind in 23:16, Euan Kay ran one of his best times of 25:46, Catriona Duncan completed the run in an impressive 27:57 for second place in her category and finally Luca Anderson – pacing his mum – completed the course in 29:58.

The final race from last weekend involving Anster Haddies was the Edinburgh Half Marathon.

After the sunshine of Saturday, the rain descended on Scotland for the second and final part of the Edinburgh Marathon weekend.

The half marathon started in Buccleuch Place, taking in Princess St Gardens and The Royal Mile before heading down to Holyrood Palace, Seafield, Portabello, Joppa and ultimately finishing in Musselburgh.

Anster Haddies’ Will Gage took part for the second time and finished in one hour 42 minutes.