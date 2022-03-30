Phoenix Cup set to rise again

Jim Gales

Gales is the founder and honorary secretary of Scottish Disability Golf and Curling, the creators of the Phoenix Cup, a golf competition played for by golfers from England, Scotland, Wales and the United States of America.

It’s an event which has been disrupted in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will return in full force this year for its 28th running at the Arden and Aylesbury Golf courses at the Forest of Arden Golf and Country Club, Birmingham.

Four teams of disabled golfers will travel from England, Scotland and Wales to be joined by a squad from across the United States to compete over three days.

Gales said: “This being the 28th anniversary of our Phoenix Cup, it’s a wonderful opportunity to compete alongside some of the best disabled golfers in the world and over the fairways of one of the most prestigious and welcoming golf clubs.”

This year’s event, which will be played from Sunday 14 to Tuesday 16 August, will offer a chance to renew acquaintances between the USA and Europe’s players after the pandemic forced the US players to stay at home for the last planned Phoenix in 2020.

That tournament was scheduled to be played at courses including Carnoustie, Trump International and Gleneagles.