Pie’s the limit for Boxing Day runners at Kirkcaldy park

Last week saw a busy programme of festive running. In addition to the usual Saturday morning parkruns, there were also Christmas Day versions, along with Kirkcaldy’s Boxing Day handicap, consisting of a lap of the town’s Beveridge Park in at 1.33 miles.

The December 26 handicap is a long-standing Sandilands family tradition, with winners receiving a trophy and a steak pie for Hogmanay. It encourages runners of all ages to participate, with a handicap applied relative to ability to ensure everyone has a fair chance of winning.

Additionally, the last race of the road-racing season took place on Sunday as Dunfermline-based PH Racing Club hosted the Tillicoultry 10k, an out-and-back run following the Devon Way from Tillicoultry to Dollar, with a looped middle.

Craigtoun Country Park at St Andrews proved a popular venue for Fifers looking to exchange Christmas Day greetings with fellow runners.

At December 25’s St Andrews parkrun, Fife Athletic Club’s Struan Bennett finished second in 16:24, with Ben Kinninmonth third in 16:37, Ruan Van Rensburg fourth in 16:50 and Nico Van Rensburg seventh in 17:55.

James Hall finished 16th in a time of 19:29, Anna Dalglish was second female in a course personal best time of 19:35 and Bryce Aitken achieved an age grade of 83% with a time of 20:12.

Course PBs were recorded by Wizard Amie Shand in 23:30 time, Niamh Gibbons in 26:46, Marie Godson in 27:41 and Adele Cleveley in 40:05.

Other Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards runners to complete last Wednesday’s St Andrews parkrun were Calum Reid in 20:44, Harry Godson 22:41, Emma Hodge 23:10, Andrew Ian Armstrong 23:16, Isla Kinnaird 23:22, Murray Kinnaird 23:23, Robert Armstrong 25:35, Nick Brian and Sue Armstrong 26:05, Greg Wilson 26:23, Lindsey Robertson 26:29, Helen Reid 27:13, Angie Malcolm 30:34, Nigel Hetherington 30:39, Erin Robertson 31:45, Iain Hawkins 33:47, Claire Jurecki 33:53, Sam Forsberg 34:47, William Goad 36:09 and Ron Morrison 41:15.

Elsewhere, four Fife AC runners ventured to Edinburgh parkrun on Christmas Day.

Andrew Thomson finished first in 16:29, with Iain McWhinnie fourth in 16:57 and sub-20-minute times also recorded by Gavin McWhinnie (19:36) and Jenny Selman (19:44).

At Camperdown, Robert Thornton (26:43) fulfilled a Christmas Day parkrun and Wizard Chris Payne achieved a course PB of 29:42 at the same venue.

At Holyrood, Ken McIlroy (22:00), Sandy Bell (32:47) and Jennifer Hodgson (49:41) polished off festive parkruns.

Keen parkrun tourist Claire Doak made the most of a trip to Oceania to add two more parkruns to her vast collection, racking up a New Zealand and Australia parkrun double-header, first completing Queenstown parkrun (32:15) on Christmas Day before venturing to Queanbeyan parkrun (33:36) in New South Wales on the Saturday.

Kirkcaldy’s Boxing Day Handicap attracted a field of 84 participants, with the festive race being won by seven-year-old Niall Lafferty in 10:41.

There were several fast times posted, with seven men managing under seven minutes and four ladies under eight.

The fastest male was Ben Sandilands in 6:06, placing 33rd with a handicap of 15:06 applied, and the fastest female was his sister Katie in 7:14 for 26th place, handicapped at 14:59.

Finn Harley was second in 11:48, Jacob and Mitchell Tasker third and fourth in 12:34 and Ralph Barton fifth in 12:51.

Saturday saw the usual morning parkruns take place and at the home Kirkcaldy parkrun, Marcas MacFarlane achieved a PB and a first-placed finish with a time of 17:51.

A PB of 39:59 was also achieved by Fife AC junior athlete Finn Harley.

Sunday’s Tilli 10k saw Fife AC’s Andrew Thomson achieve a fourth-placed finish with a time of 30:35.

Also taking part were Michael Sanderson, clocking 33:06, Jamie Lessels (34:02), Ruan Van Rensburg (34:53) and Alistair Gudgin (34:56), Scott McClung (35:36) and Kevin Wallace (35:39), Glenn Barclay (36:05), Sarah Coutts (36:45), Ryan Dunning (38:20), Lee Wilson (39:03), Daniel Hale (39:11), Luke Fleming (39:15), Graeme Syme (39:16), Kerry Gibson (39:21), Janet Dickson (39:22), Graeme McDowall (39:54), Calum Reid (41:24), Jack Bathgate (42:49) and Andrew Neenan (43:29).

Alison Sutherland finished third in the female veteran 40-44 age category with a time of 43:52. She was one of three Fife AC ladies to earn a podium position in their age categories, with Keren MacPherson first in the 55-59 class in 44:59 and Hilary Ritchie as second female aged 60-64 in 45:38.

Other runners included Jimmy Robertson (45:59), Greg Wilson (46:59), Vikki Laing (47:05), Laura Muir (47:07), Kasia Szafarz (47:47), Christian Harding (47:22), Andy Ballantyne (48:45), Heather Finlayson (50:51), Michelle Johnstone (51:03), Sue Armstrong (51:31), Karen Richards (52:57), Lindsey Robertson (52:58), Mollie Turner (54:11), Chris Murphy (54:15), Keith Bonthrone (54:26), Gillian McDowall (55:46), Jillian Stevenson and Shona Turner (56:10), Chris Payne (58:14), Helen Reid (58:36), Lauren Denholm (61:06), Carol McEneany (61:07), Susan Young (65:28), Jill Watson (65:33) and Eric Stenhouse (68:54).

