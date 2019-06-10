Plaudits for Leven group’s new Couch to 5k graduates

Thirteen of Leven Las Vegas Running Club’s 2019 Couch to 5k jogging course participants achieved their goal when they graduated with flying colours.

After 10 weeks of hard work in training, Dawn Aitken, Clare Winton, Cali Ritchie, Colin Aitken, Karen Nolan, Jenni Johnston, Heather Ford, Emma Walker, Lisa Bayne, Lynsey Stuart, Lee Lowe, Sharron McArthur and Sharlyn Dobbie all successfully completed the 5km parkrun course at Craigtoun Park near St Andrews.

It was the culmination of months of hard work by the members who will now look to build even further on their new found increased fitness levels.

A further batch of new graduates will follow in their footsteps next weekend at the same venue.

To add to his achievement on Saturday morning, Colin Aitken travelled to Kilmarnock the following day to participate in his first 10km event at the Roon The Toon 10k.

Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell had two podium finishes in midweek. On Thursday evening Chris and fellow LLV clubmate Annie Gibson returned to Chacefield Wood near Denny in Stirlingshire for the final race in a three race series.

Chris was already in leading position for the series after the first two races in April and May and a third place finish on the night over a testing 12km course was good enough to claim an overall series victory.

Then 24 hours later Chris and Annie took part in a five mile trail race in wet and muddy conditions at Templeton Woods near Dundee, with Chris again finishing in third place.

The pair were joined at Templeton by LLV super-veteran Peter Rieu-Clarke who finished second in the over-70 age category.

LLV jog leader Allen Marr continued his focus on track racing by competing in an 800m race at Grangemouth Stadium during the week.

Allen achieved a new personal best time which was good enough to place him in the current UK top 10 rankings at the distance for the over-60 age category as he prepares for the Scottish National Masters competition at the same venue next month.