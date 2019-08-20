Play goes with a swing at Cupar’s gents open

The Cupar Gents Open, which was held recently,was a huge success with 79 players testing their golfing skills in blustery conditions.

The club would like to thanks all the participants and congratulate the various competition winners -

Best scratch score - Michael Smith (Cupar).

Best handicap score - Cameron Little (Cupar).

Best senior (Over 50) - Sandy Young (Cupar).

Club captain Keith Ridley said following the event: “The Open was a huge success and we are very grateful to Gary Douglas our greenkeeper for providing an excellent course set up, Jake Murray and Douglas Smith for their efforts in organising the competition, the Around Food and Drink Team for their great service and all the other volunteers who helped out on the day.

“I’d also like to thank our main sponsors for the day, Cupar Tyres & Autos, as their support is greatly appreciated.”

Cupar Golf Club’s next open competition is the Open Texas Scramble on Saturday, 21 September.