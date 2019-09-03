Plenty of prizes shared around by Falkland Trail Runners

Falkland Trail Runners enjoyed a successful evening running in the four mile Gateside Gallop Multi Terrain Race.

The Skwerls were among the overall and category prizes.

In the overall classification Dave Clark finished in third place.

Finishing 11th overall was Tony Martin who was also the leading male over-60 also finishing ahead of all the over-50s.

The leading female over-50 was Susanne Lumsden who also finished fourth in the overall female standings.

Bill Duff was another category winner leading home the male over-70s.

FTR results-3rd Dave Clark 27m 38s, 11th & 1st M60 Tony Martin 29.28, 18th Mike Murdoch 30.45, 20th & 1st F50 Susanne Lumsden 31.01, 40th Kevin Funnell 34.06, 41st Lee Cessford 34.08, 49th Kylie Smith 36.25, 55th & 1st M70 Bill Duff 37.47, 62nd Alan Gardener 40.10, 75th John Lees 43.43, 80th Sandra Gardener 48.09.

At the Perth 10k held on the North Inch on Sunday, Gordon Coull was the leading Skwerl finishing in 58th place of the 399 finishers. Louise Lessells was the leading female in 11th place in the women’s race.

FTR results - 58th Gordon Coull 43.49, 64th Robert Leggett 44.33, 78th & 11th F Louise Lessells 45.26, 240th David Pease 56.11.

Club veteran Bill Duff continues to rack up the over-70 prizes, he led home that age group at both the Mormond Hill Race and the Speyside Windfarm Challenge Race.