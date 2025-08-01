'Pocket rocket' Fife taekwon-do star Jodi Skevington selected for World Championships

Jodi Skivington is looking forward to competing at world championship

Fifteen-year-old Fife taekwon-do star Jodi Skivington, of Glencraig, has been honoured for her spectacular recent form by earning selection to represent Scotland’s junior female team at under-16 level in the ITF World Championships in Croatia this October.

Despite only being four feet 11 inches tall, Jodi - a pupil at St Columba’s RC School in Dunfermline who has been a taekwon-do black belt since last November – has made headlines by defeating girls several inches taller in recent bouts.

This spring she was in Bosnia helping Scotland’s 12 to 14 years squad’s sparring team earn a European Championship silver medal, this country’s highest ever placing in that event.

She also excelled in the patterns and special technique (selecting side kick to perform in this latter category) elements of that competition.

Jodi Skevington (2nd left) with her Scotland team-mates after getting European team silver medals in Bosnia in March

And Jodi’s proud gran Lesley, of Ballingry, who accompanied her to Bosnia and will also do so when she competes in the biggest event of her life in Poreč from October 7 to 11, told the Fife Free Press that the teenager quite literally fights like a lion with the stature of a pocket rocket.

She said: “Jodi’s performance in Bosnia was absolutely brilliant.

"That was the first time she'd ever competed at that level and I thought she did amazingly.

"She was the smallest girl in the team.

"She's not actually tall for being in that kind of sport.

"So I think with her height, she does absolutely brilliantly against girls who can be a good few inches taller.

"I think she wins because she's a wee pocket rocket. And she just goes into a fight like a lion.

"When she goes to Croatia in October for the world championships I don’t think she’ll be intimidated by stepping up to fight at under-16 level from 12 to 14 years because she regularly fights older people in her club.

"When she attends the Scottish team training sessions, all the other people fighting are mostly bigger and older than her.

"She’s been working very hard to prepare for the world championship and I think she will be targeting a medal.

"She’ll be doing sparring, patterns and special technique with side kick again, the same as what she did so well in Bosnia.

"She’s good at all these things so it’s difficult to say what she has her best chance of success in.

"She has true grit and determination.”

Jodi, who has been doing the Korean martial art of taekwon-do for nine years, started out at a club in Dunfermline before joining GMAC Martial Arts in Livingston around two years ago.

“The GMAC coaches have definitely helped to improve Jodi’s taekwon-do,” Lesley said.

"Her confidence has got better for definite, although she's still very, very quiet.

"If you were to ask her how's she done, she'd just say ‘good’.

"People would normally celebrate a win by putting their arms up but Jodi doesn’t do that. She maybe just does a wee smile to me.

"I don't think there's anybody else like her that's like that.

"She plays it down and I don't really think she realises how good she is.

"I just find it amazing how she's come on with the size of her, because she's got to do double the work of everybody else who's got long arms and long legs. She just has to duck and dive.”

Jodi – who lives with her mum Stacey, younger brother Jay, 12 and older sister Jenni, 16 – relies on her gran to take her to training and competitions as her mum ‘has her hands full’ looking after the children as well as working. While Jay is autistic, Jenni has ADHD.

And, although she wasn’t able to travel to Bosnia to witness Jodi’s achievements in person, Stacey followed her European Championship efforts live online and will be keeping right up to date with the action in Croatia this autumn in the same way.

The high cost of participating in taekwon-do and paying for essentials like uniforms and travelling to competitions means that Jodi’s family are currently looking for financial support from anyone reading this in the form of sponsorship or donations.

Your support would be greatly appreciated if you can either back Jodi’s taekwon-do efforts at this GoFundMe address – https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jodi-represent-scotland-in-croatia?attribution_id=sl:162b7396-9565-4cd7-8cce-c18ed4265d9d&lang=en_GB&ts=1753980107&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link or email her mum Stacey at Stace17s1 at AOL.com

Any help at all would be very welcome.

In a major boost to her efforts at competing both at home and abroad, Jodi has already received a £180 sports grant from Fife Council, helping go some way towards the minimum £1200 which covers her uniform and flight costs.

The Fife teenager has also secured a sponsorship from Whitehead’s Doggy Daycare.

Lesley also revealed that, with Jodi expected to have more competitions towards the latter part of 2025 – which will be held in Ireland and London – the more funding which can be secured for her, the better.

She added: “There are some weekends where I work 15 hours just to help out, so it can be very hard.”

Lesley said that she and the rest of Jodi’s family are extremely proud of the youngster’s efforts, and she praised Jodi for her determination and passion for the martial art of taekwon-do.