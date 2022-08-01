Podium place and personal best for talented Fife swimmer at British event

Matthew McMillan, from Leslie, who swims with InCAS and is also a member of the Scottish National Junior Team, rose to the challenge in a tremendously exciting 200M butterfly final.

He swam an incredible personal best of 2:09.83 to secure a bronze medal and that elusive podium finish.

Matthew McMillan

Matthew said: “Swimming in arguably one of the toughest events in a field amongst the fastest boys in the country was always going to be a challenge and to leave Sheffield with a medal and huge smile was a fantastic finish to the season.”