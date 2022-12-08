East Fife Sports Council was named Sports Council of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Club Sport Conference in Stirling earlier this year.

It was recognised the council’s advocacy for access to local facilities and building of strong partnerships including recruiting a panel of young people.

Now it has been recognised with a motion at Holyrood.

East Fife Sports Council awards.

Willie Rennie, North East Fife MSP said: “East Fife Sports Council does vital work in improving access to sport, and has shown a real strength at working in partnership with other local organisations.

“Sport is also particularly important to young people. The council’s creation of a young people’s panel to advise it is especially welcome.

