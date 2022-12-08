Praise for East Fife Sport Council after Scottish award win
A Fife sports council has been praised at the Scottish Parliament after winning a major award.
East Fife Sports Council was named Sports Council of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Club Sport Conference in Stirling earlier this year.
It was recognised the council’s advocacy for access to local facilities and building of strong partnerships including recruiting a panel of young people.
Now it has been recognised with a motion at Holyrood.
Willie Rennie, North East Fife MSP said: “East Fife Sports Council does vital work in improving access to sport, and has shown a real strength at working in partnership with other local organisations.
“Sport is also particularly important to young people. The council’s creation of a young people’s panel to advise it is especially welcome.
“This year has also seen the council support equitable leisure centre access for people in North East Fife. I know that this is an ongoing concern and something local councillors and I continue to seek progress on.”