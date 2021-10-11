Prize night for Fife driver Eck Cunningham

Eck Cunningham, from Leven, was back on track at the Racewall

The track was greasy and finding rip was difficult.

The first saloon race of the night was open to drivers who had started the season as either a white or yellow grade driver with Eck Cunningham from Leven carrying on his winning ways from last week.

Cunningham ended up winning the white/yellow challenge series final although in the end he was a bit fortunate to do so.

For most of the race he had sat behind Saline’s Gary Paterson, the gap was about a car length but without getting off the racing line he struggled to do so.

With only a few laps remaining, though, Paterson hit troubles which allowed Cunningham through to win the title.

As part of Cunningham’s prize, he received four tyres one of which he generously gave to Paterson.

However, Cunningham failed to reappear after that his car suffering a gearbox problem which he couldn’t repair at the track.

Paterson then went on to win the opening heat of the main saloon heat but it was Glenrothes’s Kyle Irvine who came through to win the saloon final.