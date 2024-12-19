Professional wrestling returns to Fife next Friday, December 27

Jonny Storm displays his athleticism in the ring

Old wrestling rivalries will be reignited at Kinghorn’s Pettycur Bay Holiday Park next Friday, December 27, at the exciting World Wide Wrestling League event, entitled ‘W3L Old Years Fight’.

With doors opening at 6.15pm next Friday, the first bell is at 6.45pm on a night featuring what the organisers call ‘a star studded line-up featuring the very best in professional wrestling’.

One of the stars on show will be fans’ favourite Krieger, who won the W3L World Championship at the Rothes Halls earlier in 2024.

But later in the year he was attacked by Luke Aldridge and his “Commune” at Carnegie Leisure Centre during a title defence.

So it has been reported that Krieger understandably wants revenge against Aldridge but he will undoubtedly have the odds stacked against him.

This is because Krieger must not only defend the championship against Aldridge but also versus the man with the right to challenge for it as number one contender, Hugo Harris.

This Triple Threat Match for the W3L World Championship is a main event that looks hard to call as all three men are well capable of walking out with the prestigious W3L title come the end of the evening.

Also scheduled to compete is W3L Wrestling Showdown Champion, the Canadian Tim Strange, who will defend the championship against Fife’s own ‘Irn’ Drew Marshall.

And British Wrestling legend Jonny Storm, credited with revolutionising the British wrestling style in the early 2000s, will return to W3L to face ‘The Blood Tourist’ Lou King Sharp.

See www.W3Lwrestling.com for tickets, which are priced £18 for ringside second row, £13 for general admission and £46 for a family of four.

The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American Style Wrestling events across the UK. American Wrestling can be extremely popular with families and children.

And the World Wide Wrestling League hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad, including former WWE stars and top names from TV/major streaming platforms including the WWE Network.