Prostock basis formula proving a hit at attracting new faces to motorsport in Fife

Prostock basic driver Taylor Osborne

The cars used are generally Ford Fiestas or Kas, plus one or two Toyota Yarises, and very little work is required to get them ready, making it an accessible formula for newcomers.

That accessibility has encouraged numerous female drivers to give the sport a go, one being Taylor Osborne.

After years of spectating, she decided that it was about time she tried getting behind the wheel herself and she’s not looked back since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osborne, a staff nurse at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital now living in Cowdenbeath, told us: “My father Graham and my partner Callum McIvor both race and I decided that I would like to have a have a chance to do so.

“I got my first car around two and a half years ago. My first car was a Fiesta.

“My first time on the track was terrifying and I got passed quite a few times.

“It was a steep learning curve but I got a lot of good advice from the other drivers and we are like a big family.

“In 2020 we raced behind closed doors and I began to get a few results. It wasn’t quite the same without spectators but at least we were able to race. We didn’t manage too many races, but at the end of the season I had moved from white to yellow grade.

“I had bought another Fiesta for the 2021 season but we found quite a bit that we needed to change on the car. I started the season in the yellow grade then had a spell in the blue grade but have since dropped back down to yellow. I found the blue grade a bit daunting. When I started the race, I would be catching the cars ahead as the star drivers appeared and that resulted in me losing ground.

“Towards the end of the season I had another hard crash that destroyed my car. We had bought a Ford Ka but it had sat in the garage. It turned out to be a quite a rush to get it ready for the last meeting of the year.”