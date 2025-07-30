Protégés of ex-UFC superstar Stevie Ray impress on spectacular night of MMA action in Fife

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 10:37 BST
The ten Braveheart MMA fighters who contested bouts in Glenrothes last weekend (Pic Josh McCallion)placeholder image
The ten Braveheart MMA fighters who contested bouts in Glenrothes last weekend (Pic Josh McCallion)
On a spectacular night of MMA action last Saturday, Kirkcaldy gym owner Stevie Ray – a former Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar – watched on as ten of his protégés fought on an exciting bill at Rothes Hall in Glenrothes which Ray had set up with business partner Steven Heggie.

In front of a capacity crowd and with commentary by Jamie Gardner, the 13-fight card culminated in an intriguing featherweight contest between Glasgow’s Stephen Clancy Jnr and Ireland's Jake Ngai.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFifeGlenrothes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice