Protégés of ex-UFC superstar Stevie Ray impress on spectacular night of MMA action in Fife

The ten Braveheart MMA fighters who contested bouts in Glenrothes last weekend (Pic Josh McCallion)

On a spectacular night of MMA action last Saturday, Kirkcaldy gym owner Stevie Ray – a former Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar – watched on as ten of his protégés fought on an exciting bill at Rothes Hall in Glenrothes which Ray had set up with business partner Steven Heggie.

In front of a capacity crowd and with commentary by Jamie Gardner, the 13-fight card culminated in an intriguing featherweight contest between Glasgow’s Stephen Clancy Jnr and Ireland's Jake Ngai.