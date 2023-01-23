The trampoline club, which has been at the centre of Scottish gymnastic success, has seen local gymnasts take home the gold at both national and international competitions. With more than 50 members, the group is active within the local community and works alongside schools to develop confidence in budding gymnasts.

The club, which has five Scottish and international champions, has been raising funds for new safety equipment. The £1,000 donation comes from Persimmon North Scotland’s Community Champions scheme, which supports good causes in areas where the company builds new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy Tzabar, Tay Trampoline Club Head Coach, said: “Tay Trampoline Club has really excelled in the past year after missing a lot of training throughout the pandemic. I am really proud of all our gymnasts who have continued to grow and develop their skills this year. The club’s goals for 2023 include upgrading some of our equipment to be able to create an even more successful training environment for all our gymnasts, from our recreational levels to those competing internationally.

Athletes and coaches alongside local councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby.

“We are very grateful to Persimmon for considering us for their Community Champions scheme and the donation given will contribute to our fundraising goals.”

Local Councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby said: “It is lovely to see the developers in the area support great causes like the Tay Trampoline Club in their endeavour to improve their equipment. Groups like Tay Trampoline club are key to promoting active leisure and their community work with schools helps introduce more people to the sport. I wish them well in their fundraising efforts this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland Managing Director, said: