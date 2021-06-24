Putters on line as part of Old Tom celebrations
The celebrations, marking the 200th year since the birth of Old Tom Morris, are continuing in St Andrews and will do for the remainder of the year.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:58 am
The Home of Golf’s most famous son left a lasting legacy and golf organisations across the town are celebrating his contribution to the sport.
Pictured are the winners and runners up of the Old Tom Morris 200th birthday celebrations, hosted by the St Andrews ladies putting club at the weekend on the Himalayas putting course.
Some 72 players from various St Andrews clubs played in mixed teams in a shotgun competition.
