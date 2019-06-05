R&A and Scottish Golf amongst groups aiming to grow women’s golf

Two St Andrews based golfing bodies have thrown their support behind the second staging of ‘Women and Girls’ Golf Week’.

The R&A and Scottish Golf will both play their part during the week which aims to grow interest and attract more females into the sport.

Building on the success of last year’s online campaign, Women and Girls’ Golf Week will take place from July 29 - August 4.

The activity is also being backed by Wales Golf, The Irish Ladies Golf Union, the European Tour, the Ladies European Tour, The Professional Golfers’ Association and the Golf Foundation.

The organisations will tell the stories of women and girls who are involved in many different ways in the sport, celebrate their successes and challenge perceptions associated with women and girls’ golf.

Women and girl golfers everywhere, from beginners to volunteers to leading tour players, are invited to join the conversation, again using the #WhyIGolf tag.

Clubs across the home nations are also encouraged to deliver activity in line with the themes of the week, promoting participation activities they are running for women and girls through initiatives such as Get into Golf, New2Golf, Girls Golf Rocks, Golf4Girls4Life and We Love Golf.

The week has again been timed to coincide with the AIG Women’s British Open being staged at Woburn from August 1-4.

The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter was launched last year with the aim of inspiring an industry-wide commitment to a more inclusive culture, enabling women and girls to flourish and reach their potential at all levels of the sport. Over 100 organisations have since committed to the Charter.

This year’s Women and Girls’ Golf Week also builds on the first ever Golf and Health Week held last month, which again saw various golfing bodies working collaboratively to highlight the sport’s health benefits and reach an audience of over 20 million on social media.